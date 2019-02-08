Bose Pulls Out All Of The Stops With 14 Speaker Sound System For 2020 Corvette

With how our lives are so centered around media these days, it’s incredibly frustrating when a new car doesn’t come with a decent stereo.

Thankfully, there’s no such worry in the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray as Bose just announced that it’ll be introducing its most powerful automotive sound system ever for Chevy’s new halo car and continuing a long-standing relationship that’s been around since the 1984 C3 Corvette.

The optional system consists of a total of 14 speakers, making it the most speaker units Bose has ever integrated into a two-seat automobile. The system is made up of neodymium speakers of varying size followed by 1-inch neodymium tweeters for treble support. All were strategically placed throughout the Corvette's interior for optimal sound quality.





User Comments

Car4life1

This is turning out to be the ultimate “comeback car” first Chevy leaves no stone unturned with the performance, interior, and exterior, now BOSE is ready to come back and reclaim its throne after being the luxury Car Audio King of the 90’s/early 2000’s, I can’t wait to drive this thing

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2019 5:49:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Too bad the exterior isn't immediately gorgeous like the 63 boat tail Stingray.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2019 5:57:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

True but let’s be honest do any vehicles look as good as their golend era predecessors from the 50s-60s?

Next up is the SL, trying to capture what the original Gullwing did in the 50’s but let’s be honest that was a special period for the automotive world, one not to be duplicated easy

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2019 6:02:47 PM | | Votes: 1   

