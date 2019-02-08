Bose Pulls Out All Of The Stops With 14 Speaker Sound System For 2020 Corvette

With how our lives are so centered around media these days, it’s incredibly frustrating when a new car doesn’t come with a decent stereo. Thankfully, there’s no such worry in the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray as Bose just announced that it’ll be introducing its most powerful automotive sound system ever for Chevy’s new halo car and continuing a long-standing relationship that’s been around since the 1984 C3 Corvette.



The optional system consists of a total of 14 speakers, making it the most speaker units Bose has ever integrated into a two-seat automobile. The system is made up of neodymium speakers of varying size followed by 1-inch neodymium tweeters for treble support. All were strategically placed throughout the Corvette's interior for optimal sound quality.











