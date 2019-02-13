Both Amazon And GM In Talks To Aquire Major Stakes In EV Maker Rivian

Amazon. com Inc. and General Motors are in talks to invest in Rivian Automotive in a deal that would value the U.S. electric pickup truck manufacturer at between $1 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal would give Amazon and GM minority stakes in Rivian, the sources said. It would be a major boost for the Plymouth, Mich., startup, which aspires to be the first automaker with an electric pickup.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this month, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. There is always a chance that deal talks fall through, the sources cautioned.





