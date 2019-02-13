Both Amazon And GM In Talks To Aquire Major Stakes In EV Maker Rivian

Agent009 submitted on 2/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:50 AM
1 user comments | Views : 862 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com
Amazon.
com Inc. and General Motors are in talks to invest in Rivian Automotive in a deal that would value the U.S. electric pickup truck manufacturer at between $1 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Amazon.
The deal would give Amazon and GM minority stakes in Rivian, the sources said. It would be a major boost for the Plymouth, Mich., startup, which aspires to be the first automaker with an electric pickup.
If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this month, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. There is always a chance that deal talks fall through, the sources cautioned.Los Angeles Auto Show
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Bezo must be feeling heady lately...oh yeah that's right he is.— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Bezo must be feeling heady lately...oh yeah that's right he is.
— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
Posted on 2/13/2019 12:35:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news