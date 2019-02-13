Both Amazon And GM In Talks To Aquire Major Stakes In EV Maker Rivian

Agent009 submitted on 2/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:50 AM

1 user comments | Views : 862 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Amazon.

com Inc. and General Motors are in talks to invest in Rivian Automotive in a deal that would value the U.S. electric pickup truck manufacturer at between $1 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal would give Amazon and GM minority stakes in Rivian, the sources said. It would be a major boost for the Plymouth, Mich., startup, which aspires to be the first automaker with an electric pickup.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this month, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. There is always a chance that deal talks fall through, the sources cautioned.


Los Angeles Auto Show































































Read Article


Both Amazon And GM In Talks To Aquire Major Stakes In EV Maker Rivian

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Bezo must be feeling heady lately...oh yeah that's right he is.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:35:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]