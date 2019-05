Yes, Peugeot is going to return to the United States and Canada for the first time since the early 1990s, but they’re still a few years away from doing so. This brings us the obvious question of ‘what was this 3008 doing in Detroit?’

Snapped by a Redditer who claims to have panicked the driver of the French compact crossover when he saw the camera, allegedly making him run a red light, it looks like it could blend into the scenery quite easily.