Break Out The Popcorn - UAW Scandals, Shrinking Sales And Plant Closures Will Make Union Contract Negotiations VERY Entertaining

On one side of the bargaining table will be union brass angry about plant closures and embarrassed by scandal. On the other will be auto executives sweating shrinking sales and risky billion-dollar bets to survive an era of disruption.

Thus is the difficult backdrop the United Auto Workers and Detroit Three have to overcome to clinch new four-year labor contracts. Negotiations kick off this week with handshake ceremonies hosted by one of the largest U.S. unions and car manufacturers employing almost 150,000 members.