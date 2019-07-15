Break Out The Popcorn - UAW Scandals, Shrinking Sales And Plant Closures Will Make Union Contract Negotiations VERY Entertaining

On one side of the bargaining table will be union brass angry about plant closures and embarrassed by scandal.

On the other will be auto executives sweating shrinking sales and risky billion-dollar bets to survive an era of disruption.

Thus is the difficult backdrop the United Auto Workers and Detroit Three have to overcome to clinch new four-year labor contracts. Negotiations kick off this week with handshake ceremonies hosted by one of the largest U.S. unions and car manufacturers employing almost 150,000 members.



MDarringer

The union will go after GM and that will be the end of GM. Someone like Geely will buy them.

The workers are raped because the union cares ONLY about funneling money to the Democrats. The union cares only about as a vehicle for cash grabbing.

If the workers were smart, they would move to decertify the union.

I'm praying for Trump to use this to turn the workers away from their Democrat indoctrination.

