Breakout The Checkbooks - 2017 BMW M4 CS Caught Winter Testing

Remember the E46 BMW M3 CS? A limited-build run-out model that borrowed many of the performance bits from the harder-edged CSL, it was seen by many BMW aficionados as the absolute pinnacle of performance road cars.

Well now there’s another CS incoming on the BMW 4-series range, and our breath has been thoroughly bated. Sources close to the firm told CAR that we’re to expect a modest power hike over the standard M4 along with a raft of aero kit from the far more exclusive – and much more expensive – M4 GTS.

