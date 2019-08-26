Brilliant Or Bonehead? Lincoln Restarts Stand Alone Dealer Program

After extensive back-and-forth with its retail network, Lincoln has relaunched an initiative to persuade some U. S. dealers to build standalone showrooms, a move executives say is vital to improving the brand's sales and standing in the luxury market.

The Lincoln Commitment Program had been on pause since December in response to blowback from dealers worried about store size and the margin that would be withheld from those who didn't comply. The California New Car Dealers Association had publicly voiced concern and asked Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett to reconsider the demands.