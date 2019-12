The man in charge of Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann, is no stranger to speed. He ran Lamborghini in his last role, and now the cars are more powerful. The man knows about horsepower, and he has plans for Bugatti.

While his former company begins to work electrification into its lineup with supercapacitors and hybrids, Winkelmann doesn't see the need for hybrids at Bugatti. The internal combustion engine is the "right way to go for us," he told Motor Authority.