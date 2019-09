The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have looked remarkably stable when it cracked the 300 mph (482 km/h) barrier, but driver Andy Wallace has revealed that the car actually got airborne during the run.

While recently speaking with Wheels, the racing driver said that a change in surface at the Ehra-Lessien circuit meant the hypercar was briefly airborne at 277.7 mph (447 km/h) during its record-breaking run.