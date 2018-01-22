Bugatti Develops World's First 3D Printed Titanium Brake Caliper

Bugatti is continually pushing the limits of supercar design and manufacturing innovation. The production process of the Chiron, for example, is insanely intricate, requiring nine months of manufacturing using 1,800 parts. And now the automaker has achieved a new milestone with the design and development of the world’s first 3D-printed brake caliper. Most components are traditionally made from aluminium but Bugatti’s new brake caliper is made from strong titanium, making it the world’s largest functional component produced from titanium using 3D printing.



