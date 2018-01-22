Bugatti Develops World's First 3D Printed Titanium Brake Caliper

Agent009 submitted on 1/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:42 AM

3 user comments | Views : 1,226 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bugatti is continually pushing the limits of supercar design and manufacturing innovation.

The production process of the Chiron, for example, is insanely intricate, requiring nine months of manufacturing using 1,800 parts. And now the automaker has achieved a new milestone with the design and development of the world’s first 3D-printed brake caliper. Most components are traditionally made from aluminium but Bugatti’s new brake caliper is made from strong titanium, making it the world’s largest functional component produced from titanium using 3D printing.

Read Article


Bugatti Develops World's First 3D Printed Titanium Brake Caliper

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla1

Patents be damned. 3D printing is going to wreak havoc on IP...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 10:48:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

I hope it's excessively expensive.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 11:18:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Why not just buy from Brembo or another supplier? Why are they even making a brake caliper? OK on a Golf, not really a good place to experience on a 250mph hypercar.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 1:06:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]