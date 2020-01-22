Bugatti Wants To Be Your Next Daily Driver - What Would That Take?

Ever since adding SUVs to their portfolios, elite brands such as Bentley with the Bentayga and Lamborghini with the Urus have been enjoying strong demand for their high-riding vehicles. Another member of the Volkswagen Group might go down the same road eventually, with Bugatti actively considering a second model to join the W16-engined Chiron.

The Molsheim brand insists a decision has not been taken in regards to the shape a second model would take, but it’s widely believed to be either an SUV or a four-door grand tourer. Speaking with Autocar magazine, company boss Stephan Winkelmann says a new member of the Bugatti family doesn’t necessarily have to be a car that owners would drive only during the weekend.