Buick Breaks Free Of Sharing Sibling Designs And Approves New Compact Crossover

Buick has experienced three years of consecutive sales declines in the United States and that trend will likely continue now that the LaCrosse has been phased out.

While it looks like a troubling time for the brand, there’s a lot of optimism for an usual reason. According Car Design News, GM’s sale of Opel and Vauxhall means that Buick designers finally have the freedom to give models a unique look that isn’t dictated by designers overseas. As a result, Buick’s executive design director Helen Emsley told the publication “This is a really important time for Buick.”