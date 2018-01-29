Buick Has High Hopes For Regal TourX - Can The Wagon Make A Comeback?

The 2018 Regal TourX, Buick’s first wagon model in over 20 years, could account for 50% of all Regal sales in the US, a considerable increase compared to previous projections of 30%.

This would be quite the achievement, seen as how the U.S. car market isn’t exactly dominated by station wagons – it’s hard to break through with family-oriented models that aren’t crossovers or saloons.

“We’re pretty realistic about where the car market’s at, but we’re getting some pretty good feedback on it,” stated Buick and GMC U.S. marketing VP, Phil Brook during an interview with Autonews.