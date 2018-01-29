Buick Has High Hopes For Regal TourX - Can The Wagon Make A Comeback?

The 2018 Regal TourX, Buick’s first wagon model in over 20 years, could account for 50% of all Regal sales in the US, a considerable increase compared to previous projections of 30%.

This would be quite the achievement, seen as how the U.S. car market isn’t exactly dominated by station wagons – it’s hard to break through with family-oriented models that aren’t crossovers or saloons.

“We’re pretty realistic about where the car market’s at, but we’re getting some pretty good feedback on it,” stated Buick and GMC U.S. marketing VP, Phil Brook during an interview with Autonews.



User Comments

cidflekken

"Cutting edge SUV brand"...ok. Not sure what's so "cutting edge" about their SUVs.

Anyway, this Regal wagon is pretty nice looking. Personally, I'd stretch my budget for a V90.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 2:05:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

TomM

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I'd give it a 2-3" lift and make it more Allroad-ish in appearance. It will sell to a more thoughtful customer who wants space without the weight of an SUV.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 3:33:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

Buick is totally foolish if the choose not to make a Regal TourX Outback, Allroad, or CrossCountry.

Without grey plastic wheel arch trim and without silvery, fake plastic skid plates, no one is going to buy this vehicle.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 5:09:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

Ooohhh...just took a closer look - the seemingly black-painted "off-road" trim which you need a magnifying glass to see, does not really put this in the "Cross Country" class.

Buick should glue on some leftover grey Pontiac Aztec trim and these babies will fly off the lot.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 5:15:27 PM | | Votes: 0   

