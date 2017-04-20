Buick To Re-Badge Chevrolet Volt As The Velite 5 And Sell In China

Buick rolled out its version of the Chevrolet Volt for the Chinese market this week, with the upscale hybrid dubbed Velite 5 in the Middle Kingdom. Buick offers far more models in China than it does in the U.S., and analysts predicted a Buick version of the Volt would be offered there before the second-generation model even debuted.



Just like the Volt, the Buick Velite 5 will be powered by two electric motors drawing juice from a lithium ion battery and a 1.5-liter inline-four range extender. In contrast with the 53-mile pure-electric rating in the U.S., the Velite 5 has been rated at 72 miles for the Chinese market, reflecting a different testing methodology.





Read Article