Buick To Start Offering Encore Crossovers With 3 Cylinder Engines

Three-cylinder engines are pretty rare in the United States, but it appears two will be offered under the hood of the 2020 Buick Encore GX.

While the company has been tight-lipped about performance specifications, GM Authority says the upcoming crossover will come standard with a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 137 hp (102 kW / 139 PS) and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque. The entry-level engine will reportedly be paired to a continuously variable transmission that sends power exclusively to the front wheels.