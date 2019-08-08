Buick To Start Offering Encore Crossovers With 3 Cylinder Engines

Agent009 submitted on 8/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:50 AM

1 user comments | Views : 556 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Three-cylinder engines are pretty rare in the United States, but it appears two will be offered under the hood of the 2020 Buick Encore GX.

While the company has been tight-lipped about performance specifications, GM Authority says the upcoming crossover will come standard with a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 137 hp (102 kW / 139 PS) and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque. The entry-level engine will reportedly be paired to a continuously variable transmission that sends power exclusively to the front wheels.



Read Article


Buick To Start Offering Encore Crossovers With 3 Cylinder Engines

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

xjug1987a

Another “great idea” from GM... so they can charge extra for the engine you really want and the vehicle probably needs..

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2019 9:18:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]