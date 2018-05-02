Bulgarian Police Stopping All Exotic And Luxury Cars To Determine Source Of Funding

If you are driving a Bentley or something similarly swanky in Bulgaria, remember to check your rearview mirror -- the prosecution service may well be on your tail.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor Monday ordered checks of all 435 luxury Maybach, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Ferrari vehicles, cruising the streets of the European Union's poorest country in recent years in striking contrast to most residents' far more modest bangers.

"The aim of the checks is to determine the origin of the money for purchasing these vehicles and if it came as a result from tax fraud or money laundering," chief prosecutor spokeswoman Rumyana Arnaudova told journalists on Monday.



CarCrazedinCali

Nice! Over here in the US we elect Presidents that hide their tax returns to hide their corrupt business practices. Not in Bulgaria!

CarCrazedinCali (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 2:00:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

qwertyfla1

You also elect Presidents that lie and knowingly commit fraud in order to get "Foreign Student Aid" or was Hussien foreign born after all??? Hmmmmmm

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 3:07:28 PM | | Votes: 2   

CarCrazedinCali

I see you get your news from Faux, sad...

CarCrazedinCali (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 5:05:34 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

And you get yours from Communist News Network.

Your point?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 6:23:10 PM | | Votes: 0   

atc98092

009, there's nothing in the article you linked that said the drivers would be stopped. It says they're going to check them. To me, that's pulling all the registrations and comparing them to their known information, such as tax returns.

Since it's a completely different country, I don't know what means they will use to verify the information, but there's nothing about pulling the drivers over. They are also looking into people that purchased real estate above a certain value recently. They going to pull the house over? :)

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 4:00:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

