Bulgarian Police Stopping All Exotic And Luxury Cars To Determine Source Of Funding

If you are driving a Bentley or something similarly swanky in Bulgaria, remember to check your rearview mirror -- the prosecution service may well be on your tail.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor Monday ordered checks of all 435 luxury Maybach, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Ferrari vehicles, cruising the streets of the European Union's poorest country in recent years in striking contrast to most residents' far more modest bangers.

"The aim of the checks is to determine the origin of the money for purchasing these vehicles and if it came as a result from tax fraud or money laundering," chief prosecutor spokeswoman Rumyana Arnaudova told journalists on Monday.