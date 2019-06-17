Byton Sets The New Standard For Dash Screen Size With This CRAZY Display

BYTON, a well-funded China-based EV startup, is trying to bring to market its first all-electric vehicle this year and it has now unveiled the first images of the interior of the production version of the car.

They are sticking to the crazy amount of screen real-estate unveiled in the original prototype.



As we previously reported, Byton was formed by a bunch of executives from Tesla, BMW, and Nissan. It has several Chinese investors, including Tencent Holdings, which is now also an important investor in Tesla.

Last year, they secured $500 million in funding to bring their electric vehicles to market.