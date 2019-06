The C7 Corvette and Chevrolet Camaro will only be available new in the European Union and the United Kingdom until August 31, 2019, it has been revealed.

Motoring Research states that new emissions regulations going into effect on September 1, 2019 means the 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated LT1 V8 engines powering the C7 Corvette and Camaro will no longer comply. Enthusiasts will of course still be able to buy these cars through the used car market but they won’t find them new.