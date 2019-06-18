C7 Corvette Inventories Dropping Ahead Of 2020 C8 Mid-Engine Debut

We are exactly one month away from the world debut of the highly anticipated Chevy Corvette C8, but should you want the outgoing front-engined C7, you’d better act fast as the inventory is shrinking as we speak. The folks over at einventorynow.com have done the research to discover dealers have a little over 7,000 cars in stock from the 2019MY, while the number of older 2018MY vehicles doesn’t exceed 200.

Precisely 7,045 C7s available at Chevy dealers equates to a 98-day supply, and if you can’t find the spec you’re looking for, it’s important to know you won’t be able to configure a new Corvette C7 after this week. That shouldn’t be much of an issue as more than 7,000 cars is still a lot and there’s a good chance you’ll find something to your liking, presumably with a nice discount since dealers are likely eager to clear excess inventory stock to make room for the new merchandise.