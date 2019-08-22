CAR WARS! 2020 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid vs. Tesla Model X! YOU Make The Call!

There is an interesting new entry in the 'green' space. It's the all new 2020 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid with 494HP and 630 ft. lbs. of torque.



We expect the gas version of the Aviator to be a runaway hit so it will be interesting to see how many opt for the Plug-in version. I have a few friends who have the Fusion Plug-in who love it. And for full disclosure, I just leased a Fusion Hybrid my son '00D' and this labor day weekend may do the same for my daughter '00PD'



The video is done by our friend from Seattle (so he is definitely biased toward anything green) Tom Voelk, who we see regularly on press drives and is a genuine good guy. Other than the fact that he's from Seattle and refers to traditional fossil fuel as 'DINOSAUR JUICE'. LOL! Yes, we expect some heat from that comment the next time we see him.



But none of that matters because we want your impressions of this new Lincoln and if you were in the market for a 'green' alternative would it fare well in a comparison to a Tesla Model X?



