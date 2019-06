BMW is getting close to releasing it's iX3. They claim the electric range will be virtually identical with competitors like the Audi E-Tron but not as good as the Tesla.



But we're not here to discuss range specs. This is all about the look and design.



So tell us who wins in a head to head comparo based on LOOKS ONLY?



Audi E-Tron or BMW iX3?



Spies, discuss...