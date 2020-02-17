CAR WARS! DRAG RACE! Mercedes A45 vs. VW Golf R vs. BMW M2 vs. Audi RS3

If you're in the market for something cheap, European and built with high-performance driving in mind then we've got the video for you. That's because the Carwow team recently got a few cars together for some entertainment.



It decided to gather several hot hatches, as well as a coupe, for testing purposes. More specifically, a drag race.



With a couple of these vehicles now producing more than 400 horsepower, it's quite staggering. Who thought this day would come?



In the battle to see which vehicle is the king of the castle, it's clear as day to see that the Volkswagen Golf R is the odd man out. According to the presenter, the publication wanted it to serve as a sort of "normal" hot hatch benchmark. From there, viewers can judge the significance of the other autos' performance.



Check out the clip below to see what I mean.







The time has come for Mat to get his hands on the all-new Mercedes-AMG A45S! It might only have a 2-litre 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, but it still produces 421hp and 500Nm! It's lining up against the BMW M2 Competition, which despite having a 3.0-litre 6 cylinder, produces less horsepower with 410hp! What's more, we've brought in carwow favourites the new Audi RS3 and VW Golf R!



