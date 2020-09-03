CAR WARS! Does The LEAKED 2021 Ford BRONCO BEAT The WRANGLER? Or, Is The Jeep BETTER?

An all-new truck-based battle is shaping up in the automotive world, folks.

That would be the all-new Ford Bronco going toe-to-toe with the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Jeep Wrangler.

Are you ready?

Diving into it, today was a special day. That's because images of the all-new Ford "baby" Bronco Sport as well as the real-deal Bronco leaked today. No camouflage. No nothing. It was the full monty.

Given that both the 2020 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) is likely to be canceled and automotive reveals are also on the chopping block due to coronavirus fears, we're thinking there's a chance these were purposeful leaks. Both vehicles were photographed perfectly behind the scenes. And, trust us, Ford has been keeping these vehicles under lock and key for a LONG time. Photos haven't been pulled either from what we can tell.

That said, we've got to compare the all-new Bronco to its direct competitor, the Jeep Wrangler. They're obviously going after the same buyer who is seeking a rough and tumble truck.

So, WHO did it BETTER? The Bronco? The Wrangler? Who gets YOUR vote from a design perspective?




Carmaker1

(Rolls eyes) Give it a rest and wait until full reveal. Insulting to use unflattering photo vs professionally taken press photo.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/10/2020 12:11:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent001

As a Jeep guy, owning 5 JK's and one JL since 2012, I think the Bronco design blows the Wrangler away even in these rough shots.

I will order one.

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/10/2020 1:29:25 AM | | Votes: -1   

SuperCarEnthusiast

Jeep looks more iconic to me! Bronco looks to retro 1970s.

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 3/10/2020 1:58:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

