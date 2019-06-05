CAR WARS! Drag Race Edition: All-new Porsche 911 vs. Audi R8 vs. Nissan GT-R NISMO vs. BMW M850i

Agent00R submitted on 5/6/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:35:07 PM

0 user comments | Views : 336 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I guess you could say the folks at Carwow are keeping things interesting.

In its latest video the publication put together an interesting array of sports cars for a head-to-head drag race.

Aside from the vehicles all having all-wheel drive in common, it's a bit all over the map.

The cast featured the all-new Porsche 911 (992), Audi R8 Performance, Nissan GT-R NISMO and BMW M850i. With exception of the GT-R, all are quite new. But they had to know the M850i had NO shot given its heft.

That said, it's really a three-way race. So, what do you make of the end result, Spies?



Just how quick is the new Porsche 911? It's time to find out! Watch our drag race between the new 450hp Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, new 620hp Audi R8 Performance, 600hp Nissan GT-R Nismo and the BMW M850i. And we have a guest driver today - Yianni from Yiannimize. Will he win, or will Mat pick the winning car? Again.




CAR WARS! Drag Race Edition: All-new Porsche 911 vs. Audi R8 vs. Nissan GT-R NISMO vs. BMW M850i

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]