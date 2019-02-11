CAR WARS! EV Edition — Top Gear Divulges, Does The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Take DOWN The Tesla Model S?

The boys and girls at Top Gear are up to it again. That's because it has put together the electric vehicle showdown everyone has wanted to see for quite some time.



That would be the Porsche Taycan Turbo S versus the Tesla Model S Performance.



There's a lot to argue about between both products. Most obvious is the pricing difference, which is significant. And then there's their respective ranges on a full charge, styling, driving dynamics and a slew of other points.



At the end of the day, we simply want to know which product is the best. To get a better idea, scope out Top Gear's video review that puts both up against each other in a drag race, road test, at the charging station and on the autobahn to reach their respective top speeds.



What do YOU make of the end result, Spies? Does this change ANY opinion of yours going into the test?



See the clip below.







It’s the EV heavyweight battle you’ve been waiting for: In the green corner, the £140k, 750bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo S. In the red corner, the £100k, 754bhp Tesla Model S Performance Ludicrous+. To find out which is best, we test both on the road, drag strip, autobahn and at the charging station.



