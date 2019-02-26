One of the biggest deciding factors for buyers seeking an all-new ride is how a vehicle looks. As autos are a status symbol, this should come as no surprise.



But, apparently, some are still caught off guard by this.



That's why we like to dissect an all-new auto's design. It is that important to buyers. Well, except for cult classics (e.g., anomalies like the Pontiac Aztek, which has a huge following now).



Having said that we wanted to put together the two biggest and baddest high performing American muscle cars out there in a head-to-head. WHO executed "the face" better? Ford with the Shelby GT500? General Motors with the Camaro ZL1 1LE? What say you, Spies?





