Just yesterday I took delivery of a brand new BMW X7 xDrive40i.

No, not mine. It's a press loaner.

And, if I am honest, I haven't been particularly bowled over by BMW's latest vehicles. While I appreciated the latest BMW M2 Competition, it just seemed to be a departure from the original that I wasn't completely onboard with. Is it better by every benchmark, yes. But there was something spiritually "off" about it.

Then the M850i I drove. That experience can be summed up in one word: Letdown.

So, I didn't know what to make of what was to come with the big daddy X7. But after 24 hours there's no question: It is probably the best product in BMW's portfolio at the moment. It is staggeringly good. But, before I lay down a verdict, let me spend a week with it.

Having said that, one thing we've been discussing here internally is whether or not the X7 will cannibalize sales of the longstanding 7-Series sedan and make it essentially null. What say you, Spies?

WHICH 7 would YOU take home? The 2020 BMW 740i or the 2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i? What's it going to be?



CAR WARS! Sibling Rivalry Edition: WHICH 7 Would YOU Take Home? BMW 740i vs. BMW X7 xDrive40i

Jazzyjazz

Neither, hate BMW.

