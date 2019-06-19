CAR WARS! Sibling Rivalry Edition: WHICH Would You Rather? The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Or The GT500?

Although I am sure someone will disagree, in the world of high-performance vehicles the Ford Mustang Shelby will always hold a spot. Whether its in form of the GT350 or the GT500, there should be a seat at the table.



But what if you had to choose between both of these options? Is it always a win for the GT500?



I don't think so, actually.



That's because sheer power doesn't always equate to a better vehicle. Nor does it define how I look at autos. In fact, too much power can take away from a vehicle's driving experience. Case in point: The Nissan GT-R. Sure, it's fast. But I'd never want to own one. It does nothing for me.



It's come to light that the 2020 GT500 will feature a 5.2-liter V8 good for 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft. of torque. Though I am sure most folks will be happy with that figure and consider this a dumb question, I've got to ask:



WHICH would YOU rather have? The GT350 or the GT500?





