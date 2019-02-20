CAR WARS! Supercar Showdown! Ferrari 488 Pista vs. McLaren 600LT vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

In the world of exotica, there's a few marques that rule the roost. That would include Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche and Lamborghini.



But the boys and girls over at Autocar couldn't secure a Huracan for this test. Just another good excuse for another evaluation down the road. Hey, three out of four isn't too bad.



That said, they did round up some really impressive hardware.



That includes the Ferrari 488 Pista, McLaren 600LT and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Good luck getting your hands on the Ferrari and Porsche. You might have a shot with the McLaren.



Having said that, scope out the video below to see which of the three has the greatest performance, and the car that Autocar would put in its garage.



You just may walk away a bit surprised.







Subscribe now:










