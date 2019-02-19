CAR WARS! Toyota Tacoma vs. Jeep Wrangler, WHICH Rugged Truck's Interior Gets Your Vote?

It's amazing to just look back 20 years and see how vehicles have progressed. It's as though we were living in the stone ages back then.



Take, for example, the Jeep Wrangler. It was extremely utilitarian and had certain trim bits and pieces that looked as though they were still being sourced from the 1980s. Fast forward to today and that couldn't be further from the truth.



Now it has a navigation system. The dashboard has a cohesive design and doesn't have a modular, LEGO-like construction. It's almost got a whiff of Italian, or something. Maybe Fiat pitched in with the all-new Wrangler's cabin?



But, we got a bit curious. How does the latest Wrangler stack up against the competition in form of the Toyota Tacoma? Both are rugged 4x4s with one common goal: Get the job done.



That said, what say you, Spies? WHICH rugged 4x4 has the better interior today? The Wrangler or the Tacoma? Weigh in, below.





