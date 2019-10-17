CAR WARS! WHICH Would You Rather? A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette OR A Used Audi R8?

So, this week brought the review of the all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. While we've seen some pretty exciting sports car launches, this one may take the cake.



There's a couple reasons for this.



First, it is a huge shift for General Motors' Chevrolet Corvette. Remember, this is the same fan base that freaked out when pop up headlights went away. To go from a traditional, front-engine setup to a mid-engine setup is monumental.



Second, its performance really is staggering for the base Stingray model equipped with the Z51 package. You've got to respect the numbers coming out of initial testing. Zero to 60 in sub three seconds. Quarter-mile times in 11 seconds. It's bananas.



But one has to wonder with all of the options out there, if the all-new, C8 Corvette is the one to have.



Having said that, we wanted to make things interesting: Would YOU rather have the C8 Chevrolet Corvette or a used, first-gen Audi R8?



R8's are holding their values. For now, at least.





