CARS AND HOLLYWOOD- Which New Movies Have The COOLEST Cars In Them?

A great movie is a great movie. But as car guys, it's always a nice bonus when a good movie showcases some great vehicles.



So what current crop this summer has the best ones?



"It's always fun to spot a movie star out in public. But the odds of ever actually seeing one are pretty slim, never mind asking them to stop for a selfie with you. But there is one kind of movie star that it's much easier to see in person: the kind with four wheels."



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood gets our nod as the coolest only because we're told there is a great crop of vintage stuff scattered throughout the flick.



Check out the trailers...











Men in Black and Spiderman also get honorable mention...



Read Article