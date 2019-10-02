CAS19: Jeep Gladitor Shows Up In Chi-Town With A Fancy New Interior

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator hasn’t arrived in dealers yet, but that didn’t stop Jeep sending the capable truck racing in the grueling King of the Hammers Desert Off-Road Race. At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the new Gladiator made a surprise appearance with a fancy custom interior designed by Katzkin Leather. Visit the Mopar stand, and you'll find the Sting Grey Gladiator on display showing off Katzkin's Tuscany Ink leather interior, which is offset with the brand’s 'hex tech' inserts and Lt.Tungsten contrast stitching. It’s one of the many customization choices offered by Katzkin for various Jeep models.



