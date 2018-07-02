CAS2018: Chicago Teens Try To Have Their Own Chicago Auto Show By Carjacking. It Didn't Go So Well.

Ricky Fobbs, 54, was on a visit to Chicago with his girlfriend to see family and friends, and was simply unloading luggage from his car in front of a hotel Friday evening.
Unfortunately, Fobbs’ car was running — and with that a 15-year-old boy hopped into the driver’s seat and tried to take off, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.
But the carjacker had no idea who he was messing with.
Fobbs not only is a retired Chicago cop who spent 20 years on the force, he’s also presently working as a Texas Ranger based in Dallas, WBBM-TV reported...
