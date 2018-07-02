#CAS2018: Chicago Teens Try To Have Their Own Chicago Auto Show By Carjacking. It Didn't Go So Well.

Agent00R submitted on 2/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:50:00 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,020 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.theblaze.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ricky Fobbs, 54, was on a visit to Chicago with his girlfriend to see family and friends, and was simply unloading luggage from his car in front of a hotel Friday evening.

Unfortunately, Fobbs’ car was running — and with that a 15-year-old boy hopped into the driver’s seat and tried to take off, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

But the carjacker had no idea who he was messing with.

Fobbs not only is a retired Chicago cop who spent 20 years on the force, he’s also presently working as a Texas Ranger based in Dallas, WBBM-TV reported...




Read Article


#CAS2018: Chicago Teens Try To Have Their Own Chicago Auto Show By Carjacking. It Didn't Go So Well.

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

610looper

Right on Ricky, but you should've beat the devil out of him. On duty or retired, normally cops are ready to put bullets in you, oh that's those other cops...

610looper (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2018 1:40:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]