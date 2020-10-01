CES: Is FCA's Airlfow Vision Concept A STUD or DUD? Does Its Design SPEAK To You In ANY Way?

If there's one thing a concept vehicle is supposed to do, it's supposed to make you feel something. Over the years we've seen some pretty wacky and zany things.



Some for better. Some for worse.



2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)



I like to liken concept vehicles to couture fashion. It's not necessarily supposed to be worn out on the street but it should make you think and showcase the art of possible. These days, some "concepts" are simply automakers testing the market before a product launch.



Certain manufacturers do this better than others.



While I don't think that's the case for Fiat Chrysler Automobile's Airflow Vision, which is currently at CES, it is a concept born in Detroit. There's just one thing: I am not so sure it's really saying all that much.



Before I weigh in though, I figured I'd let YOU have a say. That said, Spies, let 'er rip: Is the Airflow Vision concept a STUD or DUD?





2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)









An excerpt from Fiat Chrysler Automobile's press release follows:



Airflow Vision Concept

The Airflow Vision is a sculptural design concept that envisions the next generation of premium transportation and UX by considering how the driver and passengers could interact with advanced technologies. It is created for customers with an on-the-go lifestyle and a desire for a first-class travel experience while balancing their technology needs within a serene environment.



Inside, UX plays a prominent role and is designed to be a captivating experience using multi-layered, high-contrast graphics and thoughtful details that provide a clean, sophisticated appearance. Built on the principles of depth, hierarchy, consistency and legibility, the user will be able to see and experience the interface in a way that is safe, easy to use and understand.



Using a menu-based format, screens can be personalized, simplified and grouped to individual needs and interests. Offering multiple display screens, the user can access needed information and determine how it’s displayed. Information on the screens can be shared with all passengers by swiping, allowing each passenger to participate in the experience. Customization and personalization are key, whether driving or acting as a co-pilot.



A simple, modern and spacious interior, accented by a light, calming color palette, offers passengers a home away from home environment and a first-class travel experience. Using the dimensions and flat-load floor of the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV, the interior creates a spacious environment for all occupants. Premium suede and leather materials are abundant, offering luxurious touchpoints to its occupants. Seating uses a unique slim structure that rests on a pedestal base, enhancing comfort and roominess and allowing for maximum legroom, shoulder space and personal storage for each passenger. Functional and ambient lighting enables the driver and passengers to create a personalized inner sanctum.



Outside, the Airflow Vision captures a new proportion with an elegant and clean design statement, and hints at the future of premium design. It features an athletic profile, long wheelbase, sleek lines and wide stance that creates a dramatic persona and aggressive, yet elegant silhouette. Simplified to its purest artistic expression, the Airflow Vision reimagines a muscular body that flows into and becomes one with the wheels. The wheels are inspired by mechanical elements of an electric motor and give the sense of motion similar to the internal mechanisms of a watch.



Crystalized textures throughout the vehicle add a sense of precision and intricate transition from exterior to interior. LED crystal lighting flows seamlessly into a cross-car blade that conveys a commanding presence. The Airflow Vision’s dramatic expression is completed by an Arctic White body color that conveys a sense of calm and serenity and is supported with a Celestial Blue underbody.







