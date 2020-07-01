CES: SURPRISE! NO ONE Expected Sony To Reveal Its Vision-S EV — Is It A STUD or DUD?

Agent00R submitted on 1/7/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:22 AM
Every now and then, someone comes out of the blue and makes a splashy surprise.
These days it's pretty uncommon.That's because auto manufacturers typically test their vehicles out and in the open. And they play a bit of a public relations "game."2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)In recent hours though, that all changed. That's because Sony unveiled an electric vehicle called the Vision-S. No one even noted that Sony was working on this project. So, it's a bit perplexing at the moment. Is it simply a concept to show the ways Sony can partner with other vendors to create an amazing product? Is it an actual vehicle that Sony intends to ship? Is it merely just an exploration?We do not know. And no one else has the answers, either. That's because it was revealed during the tail-end of Sony's press conference and details were extremely vague. What we do know:The Vision-S makes use of 33 different sensors inside/outside the carIt features multiple widescreen displaysIt uses cameras for its side view mirrorsFeatures "always on" connectivityPowered by a "newly designed EV platform," built by MagnaThe powertrain can power other vehicle types (e.g., sport-utility vehicles)It features technology from other suppliers, like Blackberry, Bosch and othersWhile we're still scratching our heads, we've got to ask: Do YOU think the Sony Vision-S is a STUD or DUD?2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
I totally expected to see this... only from Samsung or LG not Sony.— valhallakey (View Profile)
I gotta say I like it!! Very nicely done and heck since its Sony, I am very interested. I have always respected Sony for their high quality products and have been buying stuff from them since 1980s walkman, ha. — snowboard7 (View Profile)
I gotta say I like it!! Very nicely done and heck since its Sony, I am very interested. I have always respected Sony for their high quality products and have been buying stuff from them since 1980s walkman, ha.
