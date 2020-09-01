CES: Sony Says It Has No Plans To Produce Vision-S Concept - Who Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief Right Now?

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:03:32 PM
Sony stunned the world at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas after it debuted a seemingly production-ready, all-electric car called the Vision-S.
Meant to showcase the electronics giant’s automotive product integration capabilities, the fit and finish of the Vision-S got many people thinking that Sony was looking to join the ranks of Tesla and Rivian. Sony has two words for you: keep dreaming.2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Read Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
To answer your question no one ... because no one believed that Sony would actually produce a car ... LOL— FAQMD
To answer your question no one ... because no one believed that Sony would actually produce a car ... LOL
— FAQMD (View Profile)
