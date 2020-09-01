#CES: Sony Says It Has No Plans To Produce Vision-S Concept - Who Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief Right Now?

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:03:32 PM

1 user comments | Views : 558 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sony stunned the world at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas after it debuted a seemingly production-ready, all-electric car called the Vision-S.

Meant to showcase the electronics giant’s automotive product integration capabilities, the fit and finish of the Vision-S got many people thinking that Sony was looking to join the ranks of Tesla and Rivian. Sony has two words for you: keep dreaming.

2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
























Read Article


#CES: Sony Says It Has No Plans To Produce Vision-S Concept - Who Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief Right Now?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

FAQMD

To answer your question no one ... because no one believed that Sony would actually produce a car ... LOL

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/9/2020 1:38:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]