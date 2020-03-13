COMING SOON! Tesla Confirms Another Configuration For Its Soon-to-deliver Model Y Vehicles

This is yet another reminder that Tesla is not like your other automakers, Spies.



In the past, the American electric vehicle manufacturer has prioritized highly optioned vehicles for quicker deliveries. Obviously, any business wants to get higher margin products in customer hands ASAP. Adding to that is another layer of complexity. At first, Tesla tends to limit the options, powertrains and drivetrains when first deliveries take place. Why? Simplification.



This translates into many early model Tesla vehicles arriving with similar configurations.



Although the first batch of Model Ys were equipped with black interiors, reports are indicating that reservation holders with white interiors are now starting to receive requests for delivery dates.



Now, we await for seven-seaters to get their chance.







Tesla is about to start delivering the Model Y, its new electric SUV, and it is confirming delivery for one more configuration: the white interior.



As we reported earlier this month, Tesla started confirming Model Y deliveries to customers in the US.



The automaker has given some customers delivery windows between March 15 and 30, indicating that deliveries will start during the second half of the month...



Read Article