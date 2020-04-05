COMPROMISED: Used Tesla Computers Are Surfacing On Ebay Complete With User Data

Tesla has been throwing away computers without wiping them, leaving some customer accounts compromised. Be aware if Tesla ever had to replace your onboard computer.



With Tesla Autopilot computer upgrade and a recently announced MCU2 upgrade on top of regular replacements for performance issues, Tesla is changing a lot of computers in its vehicles today.



Now the fact that a lot of used Tesla computers are showing up on eBay raises some questions about Tesla’s process to get rid of those computers, which can often contain sensitive information, like Google or Spotify usernames and passwords.





