CONFIRMED: 2020 C8 Corvette Deliveries Will Be Delayed Because GM And The UAW Can't Play Well Together

The new mid-engine 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette is almost already sold out completely, but everyone waiting on their car will have to wait a little bit longer due to the United Auto Workers strike reportedly delaying production.

It’s been three weeks since the UAW went on strike amid contract negotiations with General Motors, shutting down most of the automaker’s U.S. manufacturing operations. That includes the Bowling Green Assembly plant that was finishing up production of the outgoing front-engine C7 Corvette before retooling to build the new mid-engine C8.



User Comments

FAQMD

Another reason to not buy the 1st year production of a new car design.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/8/2019 11:01:00 AM   

skytop

I bet UAW workers will booby trap new C8 Corvettes during construction.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/8/2019 11:09:12 AM   

