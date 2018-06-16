Say what you will, but to me it's not a good sign when an all-new vehicle comes out and a manufacturer starts giving away driving experiences just because. Especially when that auto costs upwards of $300,000.



And that's been happening with the likes of the Bentley Bentayga.



With peculiar looks and featuring ride quality on par with the Audi Q7, I am not particularly smitten by the flying B's sport-utility vehicle. I love its interior, which is of typical Bentley quality, but aside from that there's no juice for me there. Did I mention its suspect styling?



Well, it turns out that Bentley isn't through with the Bentayga just yet. That's because the über luxury automaker is setting out to build an even wackier version.



Along the same lines of the Mulsanne, Continental GT and Flying Spur, the Bentayga will gain a Speed variant. This was confirmed by Bentley's head of design.



According to him, the Bentayga Speed will provide a big change. That can be open to a lot of interpretation but we're assuming that means — like other Speed models — it will feature unique trimming, slight updates to the exterior and interior design and an increase in power.



Bentley on a Bentayga Speed SUV:

Bentley design boss Stefan Sielaff has confirmed the company is working on a Speed version of the Bentayga SUV, saying it will be a “big change” in design over the standard car on which it will be based. He said to expect the “typical” styling changes Bentley makes when creating Speed versions of its models. More power for the W12 engine is on the cards, too...