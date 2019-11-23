CONFIRMED! Do You Believe It? Tesla's Elon Musk Says THIS Many Deposits Have Been Placed For The Cybertruck...

Since Thursday's Tesla event, it's safe to say that the all-new Cybertruck has taken the world by storm.



Partially it's due to the failure of the "armor" glass. Partially it's due to the vehicle's extreme styling. Partially it's just due to it being a Tesla.



All I know is I've been receiving more calls and texts since Thursday. Some expressing interest, others making jokes and others saying they're disgusted.



Long story short, it's amounted to 146,000 deposits for the Tesla Cybertruck.



Say what you will, that's a hefty number. And we're only two days in, Spies.







...Some Wall Street analysts were critical of the truck’s extreme style, while others speculated that the design could be a primary selling point for Tesla.



Tesla shares fell 6.1% in Friday trading to close at $333.04.



“The shattering of the truck’s unbreakable glass windows during the live demonstration was not a good start,” Deutsche Bank said in a note...



146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019



