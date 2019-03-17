CONFIRMED: It's Coming! Porsche Green Lights The Taycan Cross Turismo

Agent00R submitted on 3/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:43 AM

0 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche has announced it will build an all-electric estate, called the Taycan Cross Turismo,  which is due to go into production next year.

It was previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be a four-door, four-seat estate with raised suspension and rugged exterior cladding. Its shape blends lines from the Macan crossover with aspects of the Taycan saloon; the former lends its side profile and rear hatch, while the latter offers its headlamps, daytime running lights and nose...



Read Article


CONFIRMED: It's Coming! Porsche Green Lights The Taycan Cross Turismo

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]