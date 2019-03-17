CONFIRMED: It's Coming! Porsche Green Lights The Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche has announced it will build an all-electric estate, called the Taycan Cross Turismo, which is due to go into production next year. It was previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be a four-door, four-seat estate with raised suspension and rugged exterior cladding. Its shape blends lines from the Macan crossover with aspects of the Taycan saloon; the former lends its side profile and rear hatch, while the latter offers its headlamps, daytime running lights and nose...