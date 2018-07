McLaren will launch a P1 successor before 2025, the company has confirmed today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Boss Mike Flewitt said the car will be “as shocking or surprising as the P1 was”, adding that it would take performance to another level and be the best driver’s car on track and on road.

“[A next-generation P1] was never going to be a halfway house model for us," Flewitt said. "It will be the ultimate expression of McLaren’s technology and performance prowess..."