CONFIRMED! Next-gen BMW M3 Gets WAY More Power, AWD And A Couple Other Bonuses

The BMW M3 — now M4 — has long been considered the benchmark when it came to relatively affordable high-performance sport sedans that can be daily driven.

In terms of usability, the M3/M4 are still quite high on the list.

Sure, the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette is wicked fast but you can't transport a family in it with a household's worth of groceries, can you?

Having said that, we've been eagerly anticipating confirmation from BMW just how insane the next-gen product will be. Well, we finally got word.

CAR magazine spoke with the M division's boss, Markus Flasch, who has said the following:


'The next BMW M3 will have the brand new S58 engine that we're launching in the X3 M and X4 M,' he told us in an interview for the August 2019 issue. 'It will have 480bhp in the standard version and 510bhp in the Competition version.

'Drivetrain-wise, think about the M5's all-wheel drive system - we are able to put it in the M3 as well. It'll be very similar. But we will also do rear-wheel drive cars, purer ones too and a manual stick shift...'

If you're a BMW fan, well, then this is excellent news. But the most important bits are at the end. NOTE: "...we will also do rear-wheel drive cars, purer ones too and a manual stick shift."

Clearly, BMW hasn't abandoned everything. Not yet, at least.



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The fact that a new "M" engine is being launched in a CUV says it all and shows just how far BMW has strayed from the path.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 8/3/2019 12:03:25 PM   

MDarringer

I cannot help but think that going in the simple direction of the 2002 would be more compelling.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/3/2019 12:15:25 PM   

