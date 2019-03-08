CONFIRMED! Next-gen BMW M3 Gets WAY More Power, AWD And A Couple Other Bonuses

The BMW M3 — now M4 — has long been considered the benchmark when it came to relatively affordable high-performance sport sedans that can be daily driven. In terms of usability, the M3/M4 are still quite high on the list.



Sure, the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette is wicked fast but you can't transport a family in it with a household's worth of groceries, can you?



Having said that, we've been eagerly anticipating confirmation from BMW just how insane the next-gen product will be. Well, we finally got word.



CAR magazine spoke with the M division's boss, Markus Flasch, who has said the following:





'The next BMW M3 will have the brand new S58 engine that we're launching in the X3 M and X4 M,' he told us in an interview for the August 2019 issue. 'It will have 480bhp in the standard version and 510bhp in the Competition version. 'Drivetrain-wise, think about the M5's all-wheel drive system - we are able to put it in the M3 as well. It'll be very similar. But we will also do rear-wheel drive cars, purer ones too and a manual stick shift...'



If you're a BMW fan, well, then this is excellent news. But the most important bits are at the end. NOTE: "...we will also do rear-wheel drive cars, purer ones too and a manual stick shift."



Clearly, BMW hasn't abandoned everything. Not yet, at least.



