CONFIRMED! President Trump And FLOTUS WILL Be Doing A Lap At The Daytona 500 In "The Beast"

Well, today just got a lot more interesting.



That's because President Trump and the first lady, Melania, will be making an appearance at today's Daytona 500 in Florida. But, they're not just going to be spectators.



POTUS and FLOTUS are actually going to do a lap on the track. Although most VIPs would hop in a sports car and go for a ride, well, things are a bit different when you're the world's foremost leader.



The Trumps will be using their highly armored Cadillac limo, known as "The Beast," to take a lap around the Daytona International Speedway. Yes, you read that correctly.



While I hope the ride goes smoothly, I can't help but wonder if the armored vehicle will be able to do it safely. You have to consider the banks as well as the fact this is probably the world's most extensively armored vehicle. You're not even supposed to take tight turns in these things as they may tip over. We're thinking speeds will be kept to an absolute minimum.



UPDATE: @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will take a lap in The Beast prior to the Daytona 500. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 16, 2020



President Trump’s appearance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday may feature a guest appearance from the presidential limousine known as “The Beast.”



Trump is planning to take a lap around the track at Daytona International Speedway prior to the venerable NASCAR event, Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts reported on Friday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. Plans have not yet been finalized.



NASCAR named Trump the grand marshal of the Daytona 500, marking the first time a sitting president has held the honor. He is the latest of several presidents to visit the historic race...



