CONFIRMED via SPY Shots: The All-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette Gets A Name And It's NOT What You Think...

As we inch closer to an undetermined reveal date for the all-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette, more information is being unearthed by the day. That's because there's been a variety of all-new spy shots and exclusive news leaks.



The latest is a Duesy.



Since the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette appeared as a mule, there's been ongoing speculation that it would be named Zora after Zora Arkus-Duntov — the engineer who is considered the "father of the Corvette" and even dreamed up the idea of a mid-engine Corvette in the 1950s. Turns out that won't be the case, after all.



Carscoops snagged some excellent all-new interior shots and they reveal the C8's name. It turns out the Stingray nameplate will live on.



This is confirmed via the debossed name, which appears on a panel on the rear wall in between the two seats. Check out the photos by clicking the "Read Article" link, below.







...While Zora’s influence is undeniable, so is the fact that the 2020 Corvette will be known as the Stingray. As you can see in our exclusive shots, barring some huge last minute change, buyers can expect to see the familiar Stingray name featured on a column between the front seats...



