COOL Or The Decision Of A FOOL? What Do YOU Make Of This WRAPPED Tesla Model X?

Agent00R submitted on 10/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:29:38 PM

2 user comments | Views : 808 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One thing we really appreciate here at AutoSpies is freedom of expression.

We love seeing automotive enthusiasts customizing their rides and personalizing them to their heart's content.

We're pretty confident the plethora of aftermarket suppliers are big fans of it as well.

Weird & Wonderful — October

These days just about anything one can imagine is possible. It's a beautiful thing.

BUT, and this is a big but, sometimes things can get a bit out of control. Sometimes folks do things that we can't exactly make sense of.

Take, for example, the Tesla Model X below. Whether or not you like the Model X, it is a very pricey ride at the end of the day. And to fully wrap one it's got to run about $7,000-8,000. Although folks think a wrap job is simple and cheap to do, I reassure you it isn't.

Unless, of course, you go to someone who cuts on the car.

That said, this was spotted out and about in SoCal and we just wanted to take your temperature: Is this Tesla Model X COOL or the decision of a FOOL?


Weird & Wonderful — October























COOL Or The Decision Of A FOOL? What Do YOU Make Of This WRAPPED Tesla Model X?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Hmmm...I think the Pontiac Aztec would wear it better...RIP

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/18/2019 6:49:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/18/2019 6:53:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]