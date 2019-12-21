COOL or CREEPY? GM Lobbying The NHTSA To Allow Autonomous Vehicles WITHOUT One Critical Component...

NHTSA's acting chief said on Friday the agency is in talks with General Motors on its January 2018 petition to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles on U.

S. roads without steering wheels or other human controls.

Acting NHTSA Administrator James Owens said his agency aims to make a decision soon on GM's petition, as well as a request by Softbank Corp-backed driverless delivery startup Nuro to deploy a limited number of low-speed, highly automated delivery vehicles without human occupants...

..."I expect we're going to be able to move forward with these petitions soon - as soon as we can," Owens told Reuters, adding action "definitely" would come next year.

"This will be a big deal because this will be the first such action that will be taken," Owens said...

