The U. S. International Trade Commission has accepted Fiat Chrysler’s request for an order to block sales of the Mahindra Roxor off-road vehicle in the United States.

In a notice posted on the agency’s website, the USITC said it upheld, with modifications, a judge’s finding that Mahindra’s off-road vehicle is a copy of the Jeep Wrangler. This means the Indian company will be forced to stop selling the Roxor to the United States