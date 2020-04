When Cadillac launched the new CT4-V and CT5-V, a lot of you went, “Wait, what?” The two sports sedans were considerably less powerful than the “V” cars they replaced and many were left wondering if Cadillac had hit its head or whether we’d ever get anything more powerful again, especially given their apparent top-tier naming. Cadillac wants to correct the record with a teaser of the fastest cars it’s ever produced, introducing the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing.



Read Article